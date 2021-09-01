Wed, Sep 01, 2021 @ 09:36 GMT
USD/CAD Struggles For Support

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar stalled after the Q2 GDP fell short of expectations. The US counterpart is testing the 30-day moving average and last week’s rebound failed to make an impression.

The fall below 1.2580 suggests a lack of buying interest. 1.2500 on the daily chart is a critical floor. A deeper retracement would put buyers on the defense with 1.2300 as a potential target.

On the upside, buyers will need to rack up offers at 1.2700 before they could hope for a second chance. Then 1.2900 would be within reach.

