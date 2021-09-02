AUD/JPY Bullish Trend Likely To Continue

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During the last two weeks, the Australian Dollar has risen by 3.77% against the Japanese Yen. The AUD/JPY currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. A potential breakout through the resistance level at 81.62 could occur this week.

However, if the resistance at 81.62 holds, the currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the weekly pivot point at 79.53 during the coming week.