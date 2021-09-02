Thu, Sep 02, 2021 @ 10:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/JPY Bullish Trend Likely To Continue

AUD/JPY Bullish Trend Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the last two weeks, the Australian Dollar has risen by 3.77% against the Japanese Yen. The AUD/JPY currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. A potential breakout through the resistance level at 81.62 could occur this week.

However, if the resistance at 81.62 holds, the currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the weekly pivot point at 79.53 during the coming week.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.