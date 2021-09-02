Thu, Sep 02, 2021 @ 14:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Outlook: Stronger Than Expected Drop In Crude Inventories Inflated Oil...

WTI Oil Outlook: Stronger Than Expected Drop In Crude Inventories Inflated Oil Prices

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The WTI regained traction and edged higher on Thursday after three-day drop was contained by converged 10/20DMA’s which formed bull-cross.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after the OPEC+ group agreed to keep its policy of gradually phasing out record output reductions by adding by adding 400,000 barrels per day each month, but raised its demand forecast or 2022 that partially offset negative impact.

On the other side, US crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels and petroleum product supplies rose to a record despite the rise in new coronavirus cases that offered additional support to oil prices.

Bulls are on course for renewed attack at daily cloud base ($69.25) which capped the recent strong rally, with narrowing cloud which is going to twist next week, expected to be magnetic.

Sustained break of psychological $70 barrier (slightly above 50% retracement of $76.95/$61.82 pullback) would boost bulls and add to signals that corrective phase from new three-year high ($76.95) is over.

Caution on repeated rejections under $70 pivot, with return below 20DMA ($67.26) to sideline bulls.

Res: 64.00, 64.78, 65.12, 66.00.
Sup: 67.60, 67.26, 67.10, 66.62.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.