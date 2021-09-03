Fri, Sep 03, 2021 @ 08:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Breaks Support At 1.2580

USD/CAD Breaks Support At 1.2580

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Downside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Thursday. As a result, the US Dollar declined by 90 pips or 0.72% against the Canadian Dollar during Thursday’s trading session.

Given that the exchange rate has breached the 1.2580 support level, sellers are likely to continue to drive the price lower during the following trading session. The potential target for bearish traders will be near the 1.2500 area.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate might trade sideways within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.