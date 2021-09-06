Mon, Sep 06, 2021 @ 12:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/NZD Bounces Off Support

AUD/NZD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The AUD/NZD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.0372 on August 30. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 0.67% against the New Zealand Dollar during last week’s trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could edge higher during this week’s trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 1.052 area.

However, the 50– period simple moving average at 1.0415 might provide resistance for the currency exchange rate this week.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.