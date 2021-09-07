NZD/USD Shows Overextension

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar consolidates recent gains as the country lifts its lockdown this week.

The rally has accelerated after it cleared another resistance at 0.7150. 0.7210 is the next hurdle and a bullish breakout would push the kiwi to the major resistance at 0.7300 on the daily chart.

But before that, the RSI’s bearish divergence may cast a doubt on the sustainability of the vertical ascent. 0.7100 would be the first support in case of a pullback. Further down, the former resistance at 0.7030 is a key demand zone.