Tue, Sep 07, 2021 @ 10:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Shows Overextension

NZD/USD Shows Overextension

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar consolidates recent gains as the country lifts its lockdown this week.

The rally has accelerated after it cleared another resistance at 0.7150. 0.7210 is the next hurdle and a bullish breakout would push the kiwi to the major resistance at 0.7300 on the daily chart.

But before that, the RSI’s bearish divergence may cast a doubt on the sustainability of the vertical ascent. 0.7100 would be the first support in case of a pullback. Further down, the former resistance at 0.7030 is a key demand zone.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.