EURJPY Stalls At 130.49, Could Play Another Bullish Card

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURJPY bulls are in a fight with the 130.49 barrier for the fourth consecutive day. The longer the downside pressures persist, the bigger the chance for a downside correction gets, though the upward trend in the RSI, which has still some way to go to reach the overbought area, the positive slope in the red Tenkan-sen line, and the strength in the MACD, are currently suggesting that buyers have still a sort of advantage to drive the market before a downside correction occurs.

The 50% Fibonacci of the 134.11 – 127.92 downleg at 131.00 and the tentative dashed descending trendline at 131.32 could be the first obstacle to halt a potential upside correction. Should the rally get more legs above this wall, the focus will turn to the 132.15 – 132.75 area formed by the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci levels.

Alternatively, a downside reversal below the 130.00 level could bring sellers back into play, with the price likely sinking to meet the 23.6% Fibonacci of 129.39. The presence of the 20- and 200-day SMAs in the region is flagging that any violation at this point could develop into a sharper decline. If true, the sell-off could ramp up towards the 128.30 – 127.92 zone. Beneath that, the pair could create a new lower low at 127.30.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In brief, EURJPY has probably another bullish card up its sleeve before the next bearish round takes place. A close above 130.49 could confirm an extension up to 131.00 -131.32.