Wed, Sep 08, 2021 @ 08:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Seeks Support

AUD/USD Seeks Support

By Orbex

The Australian dollar turned south after the RBA signaled an extension of its QE program.

The pair’s rapid rise above the daily resistance (0.7400) has pushed sellers to the exit. However, the RSI’s repeated tops in the overbought zone have taken a toll on the momentum. A steady pullback is necessary to let the bulls consolidate their gains.

The former supply zone around 0.7360 has turned into support. An oversold RSI may attract buying interest. 0.7500 would be the next target in case of a rebound.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.