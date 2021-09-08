Wed, Sep 08, 2021 @ 08:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Tests Resistance

USD/JPY Tests Resistance

By Orbex

The Japanese yen inched higher after an upbeat GDP in Q2. The pair is trading in a narrowing range, a sign of the market’s indecision before a major breakout.

From the daily chart’s perspective, the bullish bias still prevails.

Buyers have bid up from 109.10 and 109.55 is the latest support. A rally above the psychological level of 110.00 is pushing to the key resistance at 110.50.

A bullish breakout would cement the optimism. A fall below said support would shake out short-term buyers and send the pair to revisit 109.10.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.