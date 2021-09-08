USD/JPY Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen inched higher after an upbeat GDP in Q2. The pair is trading in a narrowing range, a sign of the market’s indecision before a major breakout.

From the daily chart’s perspective, the bullish bias still prevails.

Buyers have bid up from 109.10 and 109.55 is the latest support. A rally above the psychological level of 110.00 is pushing to the key resistance at 110.50.

A bullish breakout would cement the optimism. A fall below said support would shake out short-term buyers and send the pair to revisit 109.10.