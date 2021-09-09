Daily Technical Analysis

Thu, Sep 09, 2021 @ 08:31 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1822

In the case of the single currency, the development of a complex correction is observed, which currently remains limited above the support at around 1.1800. If this zone holds, buyers are likely to re-enter the market, with the main target being at around 1.1897. The first daily resistance for the bulls is the area at around 1.1843. Expectations remain positive, with the market likely to go through a range phase before resuming its uptrend move. Today, traders are awaiting the ECB’s decision on interest rates (11:45 GMT) and the following press conference (12:30 GMT). In case the bulls are left disappointed, the support at 1.1800 may get breached and the trend could reverse.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1843 1.1900 1.1800 1.1700
1.1875 1.1950 1.1748 1.1700

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.10

The pair returned to the range between the support at 109.58 and the resistance at 110.20. The resistance at 110.40 proved again to be a serious obstacle for the bulls. A second failed breach could encourage the bears to slam prices down to the support at 109.58. If they manage to breach this zone, deeper declines can be expected towards 108.00. At the moment, the pair’s direction remains unclear, and it is expected to be more defined in the event of a confirmed breach of either zone.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.20 110.78 109.58 109.23
110.40 111.00 109.58 108.74

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3770

The Cable is in a pullback phase, the key support around 1.3730 was tested, and the entry of buyers confirmed the level. Expectations remain positive – for the resumption of the rally, as it is possible that the market will enter a range phase. The first resistance for the bulls is 1.3788, and their goal in resuming the trend would be the peak at around 1.3851.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3788 1.3890 1.3730 1.3630
1.3850 1.4000 1.3700 1.3550

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

