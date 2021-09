The EUR/GBP is getting weaker. I expect a further move to the downside.

The EUR is losing vs GBP. The price has made 4 consecutive lower highs and this is the sign of continuation decline. We could see a retest of 0.8580 zone which could be good for positional shorts. Targets are 0.8560 followed by 0.8550 as the main support. If the price breaks 0.8550 watch for 0.8510.