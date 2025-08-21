Thu, Aug 21, 2025 @ 15:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil: Edges Higher on Demand, Crude Stocks Drop and Uncertainty Over...

WTI Oil: Edges Higher on Demand, Crude Stocks Drop and Uncertainty Over Peace Talks

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price rose to one-week high on Thursday, adding to initial signals of basing and possible reversal, after the downleg from $70.50 (July 30 peak) found temporary footstep at $61.50 zone.

Expectations for growing US oil demand, uncertainty over Ukraine peace talks and much bigger than expected drop in US crude inventories, provided fresh support to oil prices.

However, recovery is still in initial phase and more work at the upside will be needed to generate clearer signal.

Fresh bulls broke above 10DMA ($62.91) and pressure initial Fibo barrier at $63.58 (23.6% of $40.50/$61.44), break of which will strengthen near-term structure for attack at upper pivots at $64.25/90 (100DMA / Fibo 38.2% retracement, reinforced by 20DMA).

Technical picture on daily chart is predominantly bearish and points to existing risk of recovery stall if bulls fail to clearly break $65.00 resistance zone.

Otherwise, list above $65.00 would expose targets at $66.00 and $67.00 zone (Fibo 50% and 61.8% respectively).

Traders will be closely watching the Ukraine peace talks, with extended tough negotiations without clear decision, to continue to underpin oil prices on prolonged uncertainty.

Conversely, signals moving towards workable solution will increase pressure on oil prices.

Res: 63.58; 64.00; 64.25; 64.90.
Sup: 62.91; 62.58; 61.82; 61.44.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Trade the Wedge Pattern Objectively?

Best Forex Scalping Method

The 3 Core Principles to Improve Your Trading

Identifying Correlations

Using a Multi-Timeframe Approach

Exploring the Trend Line

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.