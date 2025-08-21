EUR/USD Volatility Rises, But Fails to Drive Direction

On Thursday, the EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1646, consolidating after the previous session’s volatility. The market is stabilising following the recent US dollar rally, driven by expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole. Investors remain cautious before Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, seeking clarity on interest rate prospects and any potential adjustments to expectations of rapid monetary easing.

Futures currently assign an 82% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, down from last week’s 94%. The minutes of the July Fed meeting revealed that policymakers remain more concerned with inflation risks than labour market conditions. Tariffs, however, continue to divide opinion among officials.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump urged Fed Board Member Lisa Cook to resign amid allegations of mortgage fraud and reiterated his demand for lower interest rates. With Powell’s term expiring in May, Trump is actively considering potential successors. As expected, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent once again advocated for a more aggressive 50-basis-point cut in September.

Technical analysis of EUR/USD

On the H4 chart, the market is consolidating around 1.1656. A downward breakout is anticipated, targeting 1.1597, with the potential for further decline to 1.1582. The first target in the next downward wave is set at 1.1455. This scenario is technically supported by the MACD indicator, whose signal line lies below zero and is pointing sharply downwards, indicating strong bearish pressure.

On the H1 chart, the pair completed a downward wave to 1.1622, followed by a correction to 1.1670, effectively defining the consolidation range. A downward breakout towards 1.1597 is possible today, followed by a rebound to 1.1645. Beyond this, the pair may resume a decline to 1.1455, with the wave potentially extending to 1.1430. The Stochastic oscillator confirms this bearish scenario: its signal line is below the 50 level and is trending sharply towards 20, signalling continued downside momentum.

Summary

The EUR/USD pair remains directionless despite heightened volatility as traders await Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. Technical signals point to a continuation of the bearish trend, with key downside levels at 1.1597 and 1.1455, while any rebounds are likely to remain short-lived corrections.