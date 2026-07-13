Brent Oil May Target $85 If US-Iran Escalation Pushes It Through $80

Brent is again approaching level that has repeatedly separated geopolitical noise from a genuine oil-market shock. After jumping above $79 on Monday, crude now faces last week’s high near $80.59. This time, however, backdrop is more dangerous: US-Iran confrontation has widened into a multi-country conflict across Gulf, while competing claims over whether Strait of Hormuz is open have left shipping conditions increasingly uncertain.

Weekend escalation began with an attack on Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy as it moved through Strait from Friday into Saturday. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called strike a warning against vessels using unauthorized routes, while ship was left ablaze and one of 23 crew members was reported missing. Tehran then declared Strait closed until further notice. Washington answered with biggest US strikes of episode so far, targeting around 140 missile, drone, naval, ammunition, communications and surveillance sites overnight into Sunday. CENTCOM said cumulative number of targets hit across three nights had risen above 300.

More important than size of US operation was breadth of Iran’s retaliation. Attacks and interception alerts spread across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Jordan and Oman, bringing several US-aligned states directly into conflict. An oil drilling platform in Kuwait was hit, Qatar intercepted a missile attack, UAE engaged incoming threats, missiles struck Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, and drones targeted Oman despite its mediation role. That geographic widening marks clear break from earlier exchanges and increases risk that Gulf governments are pulled deeper into military response.

Hormuz itself is now caught between two incompatible narratives. US military says Strait is open and Iran lacks authority to close it. Iran’s Ports and Maritime Authority says passage is impossible. Markets do not need either claim to be fully correct for oil risk to increase. Shipping can be disrupted through delayed sailings, higher insurance costs, route uncertainty and reluctance among crews and operators long before a formal blockade becomes effective.

That distinction matters for Brent. Previous tensions failed to sustain prices above $80 because actual supply conditions changed little and traders expected diplomatic channels to reopen. Weekend events create a stronger case for a lasting risk premium. Attack on commercial shipping, Iran’s closure declaration and simultaneous strikes across Gulf have made operational disruption more plausible, leaving $80 as key test of whether market begins to price a broader regional supply threat.

Price action already shows stronger near-term structure. Brent found clear support at 55 4H EMA (now at 75.60), before gapping higher this week. Immediate resistance sits at last week’s 80.59 high. Decisive break would strengthen case for continuation of rebound from 70.14, bringing 61.8% projection of 70.14 to 80.59 from 75.22 at 81.68 into view, followed by 100% projection at 85.67. That target closely matches 55-day EMA at 85.59, making mid-$80s logical destination if upside momentum accelerates.

Brent does not need to enter a new long-term bull trend to reach that area. Rally toward 85 would still fit a three-wave corrective rebound within broader decline. But firm break of 80.59 would show that markets are treating escalation as more than another temporary headline. Holding below that level, by contrast, would suggest traders still believe Strait disruption can be contained before physical oil flows are materially affected.