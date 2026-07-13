Nikkei Futures (Nkd_F): Buying Zone Hit – Longs Are Now Risk Free

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of NIKKEI Futures published in members’ area of the website. As our members know, NIKKEI Futures recently completed a pullback that provided a high-probability trading setup. The decline unfolded as a clear Elliott Wave (a)(b)(c) corrective pattern, ending right in the Equal Legs area (Blue Box). In this article, we’ll explain the Elliott Wave structure and the trading setup

NIKKEI Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 07.03.2026

NIKKEI Futures is forming a 3-wave pullback, correcting the cycle from the 62,451 low. At this stage, the corrective structure appears incomplete, suggesting that another leg lower is still likely. Our Elliott Wave forecast called for a decline into the Blue Box area at 67564–64340, where we expected buyers to re-enter the market. Due to the bullish sequence on the higher time frames, we advised members to avoid selling the index and instead look for buying opportunities from the Blue Box, expecting at least a three-wave bounce. Once the price reached the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from the connector labeled b in red, the trade became risk-free by moving the stop loss to breakeven while taking partial profits. The setup would be invalidated only if the price broke below the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at 64340.

Official trading strategy on How to trade 3, 7, or 11 swing and equal leg is explained in details in Educational Video, available for members viewing inside the membership area.

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Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable.

NIKKEI Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 07.03.2026

NIKKEI Futures completed its correction above the invalidation level and reacted strongly from our Blue Box buying zone. After reaching the 50% Fibonacci retracement of wave (b), all long positions became risk-free. We advised members to move stops to breakeven and secure partial profits, allowing the market to continue with reduced risk. This is the advantage of a structured Elliott Wave process. Instead of chasing moves, our members prepare for high-probability setups and manage risk with a clear trading plan.

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