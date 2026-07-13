USD/JPY Falls as Japan Encourages Local Investment

Crude oil prices rose at the start of the week after President Trump said the ceasefire was over and fighting had started again. Stock markets fell, while USD/JPY moved back toward recent highs. Later in the week, the U.S. agreed to continue talks with Iran, which caused oil prices to fall again.

There was little major economic data during the week, so markets focused on the Federal Reserve meeting minutes. The minutes showed that a few officials thought interest rates could be raised, but they still supported keeping rates unchanged. This was close to what markets expected, so the reaction was limited.

In Japan, Finance Minister Katayama said the government may encourage the GPIF and other pension funds to invest more in Japanese assets. She also spoke about gradual interest rate rises and more government bond products for households. These comments supported the yen and Japanese stocks, while higher-than-expected producer prices showed that inflation remains a concern.

Markets This Week

U.S. Stocks

The Dow fell from record highs early in the week as oil prices rose after fighting restarted in the Middle East. However, the uptrend stayed in place as the U.S. and Iran continued talks, helping the index close above its 10-day moving average. Buying short-term dips may remain the easier strategy, although higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data could create a chance to sell this week. Resistance levels are at 53,000, 53,500 and 54,000. Support is seen at 52,000, 51,000, 50,000, 49,500 and 49,000.

Japanese Stocks

The Nikkei continued to move lower as investors took profits and higher oil prices worried the market. However, the index recovered late in the week after Finance Minister Katayama encouraged more investment in Japanese stocks. With selling pressure still strong near 70,000, range trading may remain the best approach this week. Resistance is seen at 70,000, 71,000, 72,000, 73,000, 74,000 and 75,000, while support is at 67,500, 66,500 and 65,000.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY tested recent highs early in the week as oil prices moved higher. The pair then fell after the Japanese government called for pension funds to invest more in domestic assets, raising the possibility of less investment overseas. The close below the 10-day moving average is bearish, but higher U.S. interest rates should continue to support the pair unless Japanese authorities intervene. Range trading still appears to offer the best opportunities in the short and medium term. Resistance is at 162.00, 162.50, 163.00 and 165.00, while support is seen at 161.00, 160.50, 160.00, 159.00, 158.00, 157.00, 156.00, 155.50 and 155.00.

Gold

Gold struggled to move higher early in the week as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on the market. Prices later returned to the 10-day moving average, which provided support. With U.S. inflation data due this week, gold may stay volatile, creating range-trading opportunities between $4,000 and $4,200. Resistance is at $4,200, $4,300, $4,400, $4,500, $4,600 and $4,665, while support is at $4,100, $4,050, $4,000, $3,900, and $3,800.

Crude Oil

Oil rose quickly after President Trump announced renewed fighting with Iran, but the market still expects a positive result from negotiations. Resistance held near $75, and although the recent downtrend has ended, large gains still look unlikely. Range trading between $67.50 and $75 may be the best short-term strategy. Resistance is at $75, $80, $85, $90, $95 and $100, while support is at $67.50, $65, and $60.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin continued its recent recovery as buyers returned to the market. Resistance held near $65,000 and volatility remained low, but with the 10-day moving average now rising, buying on weakness may be a better strategy than range trading this week. Resistance is at $65,000, $75,000, $80,000, $85,000, and $90,000, while support is at $60,000, $55,000 and $50,000.

This Week’s Focus

Monday: U.S. OPEC Meeting

Tuesday: Australia NAB Business Confidence, Japan Industrial Production, China Trade Balance, U.S. CPI

Wednesday: Japan Reuters Tankan Index, China GDP, Industrial Production and Chinese Unemployment Rate, E.U. Industrial Production, U.S. PPI and Beige Book

Thursday: U.K. GDP and Industrial Production, E.U. Trade Balance, U.S. Retail Sales and Pending Home Sales

Friday: E.U. Current Account and CPI, U.S. Housing Starts, Industrial Production and Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Several important U.S. reports are due this week, including CPI, PPI, retail sales and consumer confidence. Traders will watch them for clues about when U.S. interest rates may rise. News about talks between the U.S. and Iran will also be important for oil and other markets, while traders will watch for more action from Japan to support the yen.