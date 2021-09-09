GBP/USD Ignores Technical Levels

Thu, Sep 09, 2021 @ 12:06 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support in the 1.3730 level and started a surge. The surge ignored most technical levels or broke their resistance with ease. By the middle of Thursday’s European trading hours, the rate had reached the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.3810.

If the pair passes the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average, it would first aim at the weekly simple pivot point at the 1.3833 level. Above the pivot point, the rate could find resistance at 1.3845. The rate bounced off the 1.3845 level on Monday.

On the other hand, if the GBP/USD drops, it could look for support in the 200-hour SMA at 1.3795, 55-hour SMA at 1.3784 and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3773. However, note that these levels failed to stop the rate from declining on Wednesday.

 

