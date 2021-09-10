Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Is Now Attempting A Recovery From The 1.1802 Low

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Attempting A Recovery From The 1.1802 Low

By FXOpen

The Euro started a fresh decline from well above 1.1880 against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded below the 1.1860 and 1.1850 support levels.

The pair even declined below the 1.1820 zone and settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 1.1802 and the pair is now attempting a recovery. It is now trading near a major bearish trend line with resistance 1.1835 on the hourly chart.

A clear break above the 1.1835 and 1.1840 resistance levels could lead the pair towards the 1.1900 zone. The next major resistance sits near 1.1950 on FXOpen.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.1810 level. The key support is near 1.1800, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. The next major support is near the 1.1765 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.