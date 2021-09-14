Tue, Sep 14, 2021 @ 14:29 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/AUD Sets For Breakout

GBP/AUD Sets For Breakout

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The British Pound has edged higher by 1.53% against the Australian Dollar since September 5. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average on September 9.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 1.9100 level could be expected during the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, bearish traders might pressure the GBP/AUD currency exchange rate lower this week.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.