Daily Technical Analysis

Thu, Sep 16, 2021 @ 09:23 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1812

The forecasts for today’s trading session are for the currency pair to test the resistance at 1.1847 due to the fact that, during the early hours of today’s trading session, the EUR/USD bounced back from the support level at 1.1800. In case the mentioned level of resistance is breached, the pair will most likely head towards the next support zone at 1.1885. The consolidation phase that began at the start of the week is keeping the pair in the range between 1.1800 – 1.1847 and, if the bears enter the market and manage to violate the support at 1.1800, then their next target will be located at the support zone at 1.1774.

1.1847 1.1900 1.1800 1.1730
1.1875 1.1950 1.1774 1.1700

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.62

The pair successfully breached the support at 109.67, but the sell-offs were limited to the critical level of 109.50. Another attack and a breach of the mentioned support would pave the way for the currency pair towards the support at 109.23. However, if the bulls re-enter the market and manage to keep the Ninja above 109.67, then a test of the resistance at 110.20 is highly probable.

110.67 110.40 109.20 108.50
110.20 111.00 108.80 108.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3845

The sterling continues to gain positions against the U.S. dollar after the pair initially bounced back from the support at 1.3785. The sentiment remains positive – for an appreciation of the pound against the greenback and a test of the resistance at 1.3889. If the breach is successful, this would allow the buyers to solidify the uptrend towards the psychological level at 1.4000.

1.3890 1.4000 1.3826 1.3732
1.3900 1.4000 1.3785 1.1.3677

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

