Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1812

The forecasts for today’s trading session are for the currency pair to test the resistance at 1.1847 due to the fact that, during the early hours of today’s trading session, the EUR/USD bounced back from the support level at 1.1800. In case the mentioned level of resistance is breached, the pair will most likely head towards the next support zone at 1.1885. The consolidation phase that began at the start of the week is keeping the pair in the range between 1.1800 – 1.1847 and, if the bears enter the market and manage to violate the support at 1.1800, then their next target will be located at the support zone at 1.1774.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1847 1.1900 1.1800 1.1730 1.1875 1.1950 1.1774 1.1700

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.62

The pair successfully breached the support at 109.67, but the sell-offs were limited to the critical level of 109.50. Another attack and a breach of the mentioned support would pave the way for the currency pair towards the support at 109.23. However, if the bulls re-enter the market and manage to keep the Ninja above 109.67, then a test of the resistance at 110.20 is highly probable.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 110.67 110.40 109.20 108.50 110.20 111.00 108.80 108.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3845

The sterling continues to gain positions against the U.S. dollar after the pair initially bounced back from the support at 1.3785. The sentiment remains positive – for an appreciation of the pound against the greenback and a test of the resistance at 1.3889. If the breach is successful, this would allow the buyers to solidify the uptrend towards the psychological level at 1.4000.