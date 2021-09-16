USD/CAD Capped By Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar recovered after a rise in the August CPI.

The previous attempt to break below 1.2500 has put the bulls under pressure. The rebound met offers at 1.2760 when the RSI was in an overbought situation. A bullish breakout would send the price to the peak around 1.2900.

On the downside, 1.2600 is fresh support as buyers try to hold onto recent gains. Its breach could force them to abandon ship and trigger a sell-off to 1.2500, which would be the ultimate test of the bulls’ commitment.