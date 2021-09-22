USD/CAD Uptrend Likely To Continue

Wed, Sep 22, 2021 @ 06:44 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 84 pips or 0.66% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern at 1.2850 during Tuesday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher. A breakout through the upper boundary of the channel pattern could occur within Wednesday’s trading session.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, sellers could pressure the currency exchange rate lower in the shorter term.

