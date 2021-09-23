Thu, Sep 23, 2021 @ 07:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Tests 200– Hour SMA

USD/CAD Tests 200– Hour SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday, the US Dollar declined by 96 pips or 0.75% against the Canadian Dollar. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session.

By and large, the exchange rate could continue to trade in an ascending channel pattern within this session. The potential target for the currency pair would be near the 1.2900 level.

However, the 50– hour SMA at 1.2782 could provide resistance for the USD/CAD currency exchange rate during Thursday’s trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.