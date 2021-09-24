Fri, Sep 24, 2021 @ 10:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Loses Battle With Key Resistance, Uptrend Stagnates

USDCAD Loses Battle With Key Resistance, Uptrend Stagnates

By XM.com

USDCAD saw its bullish efforts evaporate near the tough resistance of 1.2824 for the second time at the start of the week despite the peak at 1.2895, with the price aggressively slumping to 1.2832 in the aftermath.

The short-term risk is currently viewed as neutral as the RSI has paused its downfall around 50, while the MACD has pulled lower within the positive area to test its red signal line.

As regards the market trend, the bullish intersections between the simple moving averages (SMAs) are still endorsing the upward trajectory from the June lows, though the pair’s incapability of creating fresh higher highs this month has degraded the quality of the trend.

Nevertheless, unless the price dives below the 200-day SMA and the previous low of 1.2492, confirming a bearish head and shoulder structure, the upward pattern will remain valid. Prior to that, support could occur near the 50-day SMA and the 1.2588 mark, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.2006 – 1.2947 is also positioned. Should the market close below 1.2492, the spotlight will shift to July’s trough of 1.2421.

In the positive scenario, if the price sets a strong foothold around the surface of the Ichimoku cloud, the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.2725 may immediately block the way towards 1.2824, as it did early in August. A sustainable move above 1.2824 would open the door for the nine-month high of 1.2947, a break of which is required to upgrade the outlook in the medium-term picture.

In summary, USDCAD is currently holding a neutral short-term bias, but its medium-term uptrend seems to be languishing. Yet, only a decisive close below 1.2492 would officially signal a trend reversal.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.