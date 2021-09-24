Fri, Sep 24, 2021 @ 10:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Analysis: Faces Resistance Zone

EUR/USD Analysis: Faces Resistance Zone

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Friday morning, the EUR/USD currency exchange declined, as it had bounced off the this week’s high zone that surrounds the 1.1750 level.

In the case of the pair continuing to decline, it could find support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.1725. Below these levels, the 1.1700 mark and the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level could provide support.

On the other hand, a potential surge would test the 1.1750 level and the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.1755. Above these levels, the weekly simple pivot point provides resistance at 1.1766.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.