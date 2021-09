The CAD/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level at 85.11 on September 22. As a result, the Canadian Dollar has surged by 3.70% against the Japanese Yen since last week’s trading sessions.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for buyers would be near the 90.00 level.

However, the currency exchange rate could find resistance at 88.41 within this week’s trading sessions.