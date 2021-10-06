Wed, Oct 06, 2021 @ 10:56 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Analysis: Tests Week's Low Level

Gold Analysis: Tests Week’s Low Level

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday morning, the yellow metal’s price had reached the support zone of this week’s low levels near the 1,750.00 level. In addition, the price had reached below the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages.

If the bullion declines, the price might find support in round price levels before reaching the September low level at 1,721.00/1,723.00.

However, a recovery of the metal’s price might find resistance in the 200-hour SMA at 1,750.00, the 100-hour SMA at 1,754.50 and the 55-hour SMA at 1,760.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.