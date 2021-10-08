Gold Analysis: Remains Near Previous Level

Fri, Oct 08, 2021 @ 10:21 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The recovery of the yellow metal on Thursday stopped at the 1,765.00 level. Since the encounter of the resistance, the price has been trading sideways in the 1,750.00/1,765.00 zone.

In the case of a decline, the bullion’s price might look for support in the 200-hour simple moving average at 1,751.00, the 1,750.00 mark and the support zone of this week’s low levels below the 1,750.00 level.

On the other hand, a potential surge might find resistance in round price levels, as it has done before. However, note the resistance of the 1,781.00/1,784.00 zone.

