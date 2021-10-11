USD/CAD Falls Through Critical Floor

Mon, Oct 11, 2021 @ 09:32 GMT
By Orbex

The US dollar tumbled after weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls in September.

The pair has struggled to bounce back over the past few weeks. The break below 1.2500, a major demand zone on the daily chart, is the straw that broke the camel’s back. 1.2430 is the next support. And its breach could trigger an extended sell-off towards July’s low at 1.2300.

As buyers bail out, high volatility has pushed the RSI into the oversold territory. A bounce is likely to be capped by 1.2600, and it could be an opportunity to sell into strength.

