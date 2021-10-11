GER 40 Bounces Off Major Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 rallies as risk sentiment returns.

The index has bounced off last May’s lows around 14820. A depressed RSI in this major demand area has attracted solid buying interest. A close above 15200 may have prompted short-term sellers to cover.

The bulls will have the challenging task of clearing several resistance levels, the first being 15470 on the 30-day moving average. A pullback may test the psychological level of 15000. Further down, 14820 is a critical floor to keep the uptrend intact in the medium term.