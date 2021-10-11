Mon, Oct 11, 2021 @ 09:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Sets The Stage For An Upside Reversal

EURUSD Sets The Stage For An Upside Reversal

By XM.com

EURUSD has barely distanced itself above Wednesday’s 14-month low of 1.1528, but the recent faint bullish attempt could still see further continuation according to the technical picture.

First the pair seems to have created a bullish inverted hammer candlestick near its recent lows before rotating higher – a sign that buyers could gain confidence in the near term. Then, the RSI and the fast-Stochastics have both registered a higher low after bottoming out in the oversold area, while the MACD has eased its negative momentum, all endorsing improvement in market sentiment.

The 1.1600 psychological mark may first attract interest if the positive scenario materializes. This is also where the red Tenkan-sen line, which has been curbing upside movements since the start of September, happens to be. A violation at this point could extend up to the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1663, while within breathing distance, the 23.6% Fibonacci of the 1.2265 – 1.1528 down leg could motivate some selling ahead of the 1.1753 restrictive region.

In the big picture, however, only a sustainable move above the key resistance of 1.1908 and particularly a close above the 200-day SMA would dissolve the bearish trend.

Should the bulls lose the battle instead, with the price retreating below the 1.1528 trough, immediate support could develop around the challenging barrier of 1.1450, last active during the March-July 2020 period. Below that, traders may next seek footing around 1.1365.

In summary, Friday’s recovery mode is expected to continue in the short term, likely facing some restrictions around 1.1600.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

GBP/USD. Popular Currency Pair Features

What Type Of Forex Trader Are You?

Demo Trading vs. Live Trading

Managing Greed in Forex Trading

Should You Let Your Trades Stop Out?

Fixed Or Moving Stop Losses

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.