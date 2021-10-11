Mon, Oct 11, 2021 @ 09:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Outlook: Extends Strong Rally, Bullish Studies Point To Further Gains

USD/JPY Outlook: Extends Strong Rally, Bullish Studies Point To Further Gains

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY remains in strong bullish mode and advanced 0.6% in Asia / early Europe on Monday, following 1.2% rally last week.

Bulls pressure psychological 113 barrier after break above tops of 2020/2019 (112.22/112.40) and monthly cloud top (112.41) triggered stops and accelerated higher, also boosted by rise in US Treasuries following last Friday’s NFP miss.

Daily studies in full bullish setup point to further gains, as above 113 barrier there are no obstacles until 113.82/114.20 (Dec 2018 high / 2018 peak).

Count on some price adjustments on overbought conditions, which should provide better buying opportunities.

Broken former tops reverted to strong supports which should ideally contain dips.

Res: 113.00, 113.82, 114.20, 114.53.
Sup: 112.40, 112.22, 112.07, 111.63.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ECN Forex Trading Explained

How to Trade Using Oscillators

Exponential Moving Average Revealed

The EUR/USD

What Is The US Dollar Index And How Can You Trade...

Forex Trading Psychology

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.