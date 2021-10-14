USD/CHF Tests Short-Term Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar eased after the FOMC minutes failed to pinpoint the first rate hike next year. The drop below 0.9280 was a sign of profit-taking after the RSI showed that the rally had overextended.

The pair has then found support along the 20-day moving average (0.9220). This is a major level for the bulls to keep the uptrend intact after a short-lived bounce revealed weakness.

A bearish breakout would send the pair to 0.9150. A rebound could propel the pair to 0.9400 if it succeeds in absorbing offers around 0.9330.