Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 16:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Retraces To SMA'S Support

USD/JPY Retraces To SMA’S Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

After touching the 114.70 level, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate began a decline. On Wednesday morning, the pair found support in the 55-hour simple moving average near 114.30. The event resulted in an apparent recovery of the USD/JPY, which could once again test the resistance of the 114.70 mark.

If the USD/JPY surges above the 114.70 level, it would most likely encounter resistance at the 115.00 mark. The round exchange rate level is bound to serve as a resistance. Above the 115.00 level, the weekly R1 simple pivot point could stop a surge at 115.11.

Meanwhile, a decline would again look for support in the 55-hour simple moving average near 114.30. Below the 55-hour SMA, the 100-hour SMA might provide additional support.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.