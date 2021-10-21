USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar rallied after solid inflation data in September. The US dollar has found little buying interest near July’s lows (1.2310).

A bullish RSI divergence out of the oversold area suggests a deceleration in the downward momentum. But buyers need confirmation of a reversal, and a break above 1.2370 would be the first step to force sellers to cover.

Sentiment remains bearish unless the pair lifts offers around 1.2500. Failing that, the greenback could be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off towards 1.2250.