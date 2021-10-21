Thu, Oct 21, 2021 @ 10:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Sell-Off Continues

USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar rallied after solid inflation data in September. The US dollar has found little buying interest near July’s lows (1.2310).

A bullish RSI divergence out of the oversold area suggests a deceleration in the downward momentum. But buyers need confirmation of a reversal, and a break above 1.2370 would be the first step to force sellers to cover.

Sentiment remains bearish unless the pair lifts offers around 1.2500. Failing that, the greenback could be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off towards 1.2250.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.