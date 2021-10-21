Daily Technical Analysis

Thu, Oct 21, 2021 @ 10:17 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1653

The attempt to breach the support of 1.1623 was not successful and, at the time of writing this analysis, the currency pair is preparing to test the resistance zone between 1.1668 and 1.1687. A violation of the mentioned zone will pave the way towards the next goal of 1.1750, a breach of which would strengthen the positive expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. On the downside, bears could attack the support level of 1.1623 and, if successful, could easily deepen the drop towards the level of 1.1582. A spike in volatility is likely during the announcement of the economic data for the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (today; 12:30 EEST).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1668 1.1750 1.1623 1.1410
1.1687 1.1800 1.1582 1.1280

USD/JPY

Current level – 114.33

The uptrend here is strong and any corrective movements are being reduced to consolidations in the price movement. The pair managed to breach the resistance of 114.42 and it seems that the bulls are preparing for their next assault, with their goal possibly being 115.50. As long as the momentum of the trend is maintained, prices may even reach 118.60. The first support for the buyers is 114.42, followed by the already confirmed one at 113.70.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
114.42 117.90 113.70 112.00
115.50 118.60 113.00 111.56

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3827

The support zone of 1.3762 withstood the bearish attack during yesterday’s trading session and the bulls quickly established themselves on the market. During the early hours of today`s trading, the currency pair is re-testing the resistance level of 1.3829 and a successful breach here could easily continue the rally and lead to new gains for the pound against the dollar. In the opposite direction, a violation of the mentioned level of 1.3762 could lead to a deeper correction towards the support of 1.3713.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3830 1.3900 1.3762 1.3666
1.3900 1.4000 1.3713 1.3570

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

