The Canadian Dollar has surged by 1.81% against the Swiss Franc since October 8. The currency pair tested the resistance level at 0.7492 during this week’s trading sessions.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the CAD/CHF currency exchange rate could edge lower during next week’s trading sessions.

However, bearish traders might encounter a support level at 0.7381 during the following trading sessions.