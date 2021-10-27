AUD/USD Consolidates Gains

Wed, Oct 27, 2021 @ 09:12 GMT
By Orbex

The Australian dollar rallied after Q3 inflation exceeded expectations.

A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates an acceleration in the upward movement. Pullbacks are likely to attract a ‘buy the dips’ crowd.

The pair has been consolidating its recent gains above 0.7450, a former major resistance that has turned into support. A close above 0.7545 may extend the rally to last July’s high at 0.7610.

On the downside, a deeper retracement would test the demand area between 0.7380 and the psychological level of 0.7400.

