Fri, Oct 29, 2021 @ 09:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Is On The Sidelines But Indicators Suggest Bullish Action

USDCAD Is On The Sidelines But Indicators Suggest Bullish Action

By XM.com

USDCAD has been moving sideways over the last few days, remaining above the 1.2285 support and below the simple moving averages (SMAs).

Technically, the MACD oscillator is jumping above its trigger line, holding well below the zero level, while the RSI is pointing marginally up in the negative territory.

If the price extends the move up, immediate resistance could come from the 200-day SMA, which overlaps with the 1.2490 barrier. Climbing higher, the 40-day SMA at 1.2555 may halt the bullish actions before meeting the upper Bollinger band around 1.2595. Overcoming these obstacles, the price could open the way for further upside move until the 1.2770 resistance.

However, a decline beneath the 1.2285 hurdle, it could reach the lower Bollinger band at 1.2245 ahead of the 1.2200 psychological mark. Steeper decreases could take the bears until the six-year low of 1.2012.

In conclusion, USDCAD has been in a downward wave in the short-term and if there are more falling moves below the lower Bollinger band could endorse the negative scenario.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.