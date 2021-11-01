Mon, Nov 01, 2021 @ 10:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Recovers After Crash

EUR/JPY Recovers After Crash

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate found support in the zone that surrounds the 131.60 mark, on Friday. Since then, the currency pair has been recovering. On Monday morning, the pair reached the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average near 132.40.

In the case that the rate surges above the 200-hour SMA and the 132.40 mark, the pair might find resistance in the previous week’s high level zone near 132.75.

On the other hand, a potential decline might look for support in the 55-hour SMA near 132.20 before reaching the 131.60 level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.