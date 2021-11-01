Mon, Nov 01, 2021 @ 10:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Passes Support Line

AUD/USD Passes Support Line

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Friday, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate failed to pass the resistance of the 0.7540/0.7555 zone. The event resulted in a decline, which passed the support of the lower trend line of the October channel up pattern and the 55-hour simple moving average.

Moreover, on Monday morning, the rate passed the support of the 200-hour SMA, which kept the rate up during the second part of Friday’s trading.

If the AUD/USD continues to decline, the rate would look for support in the 0.7430/0.7440 zone. This zone provided the pair with resistance during the middle of October.

Meanwhile, a potential recovery would face the resistance of the 200-hour SMA near 0.7500, the 55-hour SMA at 0.7525. Above the SMAs, the 0.7540/0.7555 zone might once again provide resistance.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.