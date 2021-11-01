USD/CAD Passes SMAS

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

At mid-day on Friday, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate passed the resistance of the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.2360. It resulted in a surge, which found resistance in the previously passed trend line at 1.2408. Since the encountering of the resistance, the rate has been trading below the 1.2400 mark.

A surge of the USD/CAD rate might find resistance in the 1.2400 mark. Afterwards, the resistance zone near the 1.2430 might keep the pair down.

On the other hand, a decline of the pair could look for support in the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.2360. Below the SMAs, the 1.2330 level might act as a support level.