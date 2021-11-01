Mon, Nov 01, 2021 @ 10:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Passes SMAS

USD/CAD Passes SMAS

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

At mid-day on Friday, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate passed the resistance of the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.2360. It resulted in a surge, which found resistance in the previously passed trend line at 1.2408. Since the encountering of the resistance, the rate has been trading below the 1.2400 mark.

A surge of the USD/CAD rate might find resistance in the 1.2400 mark. Afterwards, the resistance zone near the 1.2430 might keep the pair down.

On the other hand, a decline of the pair could look for support in the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.2360. Below the SMAs, the 1.2330 level might act as a support level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.