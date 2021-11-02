Tue, Nov 02, 2021 @ 11:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Tests Key Support

EUR/JPY Tests Key Support

By Orbex

The euro struggles to bounce higher after Germany’s lackluster retail sales in September.

The pair has come under pressure at 133.45 near June’s peak. The subsequent retracement has met some bids at 131.60 when the RSI dipped into the oversold territory.

The triple test of the support level indicates solid buying interest. However, the bulls will need to push above 132.80 before the uptrend could resume.

On the downside, a bearish breakout would extend the sideways action towards 130.80 which sits on the 30-day moving average.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.