USD/CAD Finds Support In Trend Line

Tue, Nov 02, 2021 @ 13:55 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday, the resistance of the 1.2400 held and caused a decline of the USD/CAD. However, during the mid-day hours of the day the rate found support in the ascending trend line of the October 27 and 29 low levels. The trend line provided enough support for a follow up surge to pass the 1.2400 mark.

If the surge of USD/CAD continues, it could aim at the late October high level at 1.2430. A passing of this resistance might result in a test of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2442.

Meanwhile, a decline of the pair could look for support in the 55-hour SMA at 1.2380, the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2371, the 200-hour SMA at 1.2370 and the supporting trend line of the recent low levels.

