Thu, Nov 04, 2021 @ 04:13 GMT
Gold Price Could Struggle Near $1,780, Oil Dives

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

Gold price is attempting a recovery wave from the $1,760 zone.

  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,784 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Crude oil price declined sharply below $82.00 support and tested $80.00.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1620 and 1.1650.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past week, gold saw a bearish reaction from the $1,795 level against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,785 support level, but downsides were limited.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price tested the $1,760 support zone. A low was formed near $1,758 before there was a decent recovery wave.

The price was able to climb above the $1,770 level, but it is still below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours) and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). It is also facing resistance near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,796 swing high to $1,758 low.

The first key resistance is forming near the $1,780 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,784 on the same chart.

A clear break above $1,785 could send the price toward the $1,800 resistance zone in the near term. The next key resistance is near the $1,820 level.

On the downside, the price might remain supported near $1,765 and $1,760. The next key support is near $1,750, below which there is a risk of a move towards $1,720.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair attempted is still trading well below the 1.1620 and 1.1650 resistance levels.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Services PMI for Oct 2021 – Forecast 52.4, versus 52.4 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for Oct 2021 – Forecast 54.7, versus 54.7 previous.
  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.1%, versus 0.1% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 277K, versus 281K previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

