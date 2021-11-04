XAU/USD Tests Resistance

Thu, Nov 04, 2021 @ 09:38 GMT
By Orbex

Gold recovers as the US dollar softens across the board following a neutral FOMC.

Price action had previously struggled to clear the supply area around 1810, the origin of the September correction. The subsequent fall below the support at 1785 has prompted buyers to take profit.

However, the RSI’s repeated oversold situation has caught buyers’ attention at the daily support at 1760. 1785 is the hurdle ahead and a bullish breakout would resume the recovery. Failing that, the bears may push towards 1740.

