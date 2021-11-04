Thu, Nov 04, 2021 @ 11:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Finds Resistance In SMA

GBP/JPY Finds Resistance In SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The GBP/JPY currency exchange rate’s recovery found resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average near 156.20. On Thursday morning, the rate declined and reached the support of the 50-hour simple moving average near 155.40.

A passing of the support of the 50-hour SMA could result in the rate looking for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 155.19. However, the pivot point failed to hold for long during this week. Due to that reason the pair could decline to the this week’s low level at 154.70 or the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 154.41.

However, a recovery of the GBP/JPY rate might find resistance in the 155.74/155.87 zone, before once again testing the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.