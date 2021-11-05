Fri, Nov 05, 2021 @ 09:20 GMT
GBP/USD Tests Key Floor

By Orbex

The pound plummeted after the Bank of England held interest rates against expectations.

The plunge below the daily support at 1.3570 has caught buyers off guard. Those who bet on a rebound around 1.3600 have rushed to the exit, raising volatility in the process. The September low at 1.3430 would be the next target.

An oversold RSI may attract some buying interest, though buyers might be cautious to avoid catching a falling knife. The supply zone between 1.3640 and 1.3700 could keep the sterling under pressure.

