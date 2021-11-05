Fri, Nov 05, 2021 @ 13:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Is Currently Correcting Losses From The 1.1530 Low

EUR/USD Pair Is Currently Correcting Losses From The 1.1530 Low

By FXOpen

The Euro started a fresh decline from well above 1.1600 against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded below the 1.1580 support to move into a bearish zone.

The pair even settled below the 1.1580 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 1.1530 and is currently correcting losses. It is back above 1.1550. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1550 on the hourly chart.

An immediate resistance near the 1.1600 level. A break above the 1.1580 and 1.1600 resistance levels could lead the pair towards the 1.1620 zone.

On the downside, an initial support is near 1.1550 on FXOpen. The key support is near 1.1520, below which there is a risk of a fresh decline. The next major support is near the 1.1480 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

GBP/USD. Popular Currency Pair Features

Simplify Your Trading with Bollinger Bands

Self-Sabotage Revealed

Introduction to Trading the Flag Pattern

What is the US Nonfarm Payrolls or NFP?

The EUR/USD

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.