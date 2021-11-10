Wed, Nov 10, 2021 @ 11:08 GMT
US 500 Seeks Support

By Orbex

The S&P 500 consolidates gains over strong corporate earnings and improved economic outlook.

The divergence between the 20 and 30-day moving averages indicates an acceleration in the rally. Though there is a chance of a pullback after the RSI shot into the overbought area. The bullish bias means that buyers may be eager to jump in during a correction.

The index is hovering above 4660. 4625 on the 20-day moving average would be the second line of defense. On the upside, a rebound would lead to 4750.

